DENMARK — The Denmark Arts Center will present “A Watercolor Demonstration: Wet on Wet Technique” with Mary Bastoni, free and open to the public, on Wednesday, July 17.

Bastoni is a local artist who works in oils, acrylics, watercolor, alcohol inks and pastels. She is the first of two artists who are part of the 2019 Denmark Arts Center’s Artist-in-Residence program. Bastoni has attended workshops with Michael Chesley Johnson and Lian Quan Zen. Her art is diverse, much like her interests.

Bastoni will give a demonstration of how watercolor can move on a wet-on-wet surface. The wet-on-wet technique allows the colors to mingle and let the paintings have a looser feel. Different subjects will be interpreted in the demonstration to help inspire and build confidence.

The demonstration will take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. as part of the Artist-in-Residence program.

“A Watercolor Workshop” with Bastoni will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 28. A fee will be charged, and materials will be provided by the Denmark Art Center. The hands-on program will help develop painting skills with confidence.

The center is at 50 West Main St. To purchase tickets or find more information, visit www.DenmarkArts.org/events.

