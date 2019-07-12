The Board of Selectmen began Monday evening at 6 p.m. with an annual organizational meeting. Stephen Philbrick was nominated and elected in a three for, two against vote to the position of chairman and Donald Nuttall was elected, all in favor, to the position of Vice-Chairman. The Board would also announce several open positions on various Boards and Committees, School Board, Planning Board and Sewer Commission to name a few. They would finish up house keeping items by voting to keep the current meeting schedule first and third Monday of each month at 6 p.m. and to adopt Roberts Rules of Order.

The regular meeting was called to order and began with a solar option presentation from Nick Sampson with ReVision Energy. He offered several options for the panel position/location and cost variables, if you are interested in the details request a copy of the presentation at the Town Office. The Board would unanimously authorize several consent items, the first was to approve accounts payable warrants numbered sixty-five and numbered sixty-seven in the amount of $147,012.55. They would also approve an event permit for the Forestry Museum, a Vendor’s permit to the Rangeley Boosters, two Downtown Revitalization reserve expenses, appointments to several boards and committees, adoption of the disbursement warrant, employee wages and benefits and State fees policies on Treasurer’s disbursement warrants, allowing for certain fees to be paid with a minimal Board members signature authorizing it.

As a Downtown Revitalization plan update it was mentioned that there seemed to be overall support of the new parking in the downtown area with the singular complaint heard by Board members coming from a business owner who lost their “loading zone”.

New business items would see the Board voting to approve a $9,850 expense to relocate the backstop on the Town Office baseball field and a first reading of the amended personnel policy.

Town Manager report items included department head updates provided by the Code Enforcement Officer, Public Services Director, Police Chief and Fire Chief. A calendar announcement would inform the Board that a representative from Senator Susan Collins’ office would be at the Town Office on July 26, 2019.

The next Board meeting is scheduled for Monday, July 15th, 2019 at 6 pm.

