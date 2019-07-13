NORWAY — On the Poets Porch in front of the Weary Club on Main Street, Lisa Moore sat with a typewriter, clacking keys and crafting poetry on demand Saturday afternoon.

One of the 140 artists, dancers, musicians and vendors who lined the closed Main Street thoroughfare for the Norway Music and Arts Festival, Moore said she had crafted about 20 personalized poems. Usually, she sits down with a person, talks to them, gets an idea, and lets her muse take the wheel.

“I don’t think too much. Some of them rhyme, some of them don’t, some are silly, some are serious,” said Moore.

Among the silly: Moore said she wrote a poem about a team of Pokemon playing a baseball game for a Pokemon-obsessed youngster.

Among the serious: A woman asked for a poem for a friend who’s mother just died.

“She wanted a poem about the woman who just passed away, and she really liked frogs. I wrote a poem about a frog that jumped from one pond to another pond. The frog’s not really gone, just in another pond,” she said.

The Main Stage in front of Norway Savings Bank featured live performances from bands King Memphis, the Hadacol Bouncers, Primo Cubano, Zapion and Milltown Roadshow. The Picket Fence Theater, sponsored by the Oxford Hills Music and Performing Arts Association featured improvisation, cabaret performances and readers theater.

Jessica Cooper, an event organizer, said a highlight of the day was the street parade.

“The parade was led by the Hadacol Bouncers, a New Orleans style band. We had them last year as well. … We had all these puppets and elephants that we built at the dance studio, we had streamers, and ribbons, and everything was colorful,” said Cooper.

In the beer garden at 290 Main Street, the Christie Ray Duo, a New Gloucester-based band, pumped out classic tunes, and House Lorax, an artist collective with studio space above the restaurant, presented video art projects by Jack Gentempo, ​Karle Woods and Johnny Crashed.

“We got a lot of comments from vendors that said the energy was great. I think the thing I heard the most today was that the variety of the art styles and vendors helped the day feel so nice,” said Cooper.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: