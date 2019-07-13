AUBURN – Glenn P. Lavertu of Lewiston passed away peacefully in his sleep early Sunday morning, July 7, 2019 at Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn. His family was able to spend his final days with him sharing stories with each other about Glenn. He knew he was surrounded by people that loved him.

He was born July 13, 1946 and grew up in Lewiston where he met his wife, Jackie, while working together. They were married on July 22, 1967, getting ready to celebrate 52 years of marriage. They had four daughters, Tracey, Lisa, Debbie, and Wendy.

Glenn was always known as a hardworking man and his greatest pride was his wife, daughters and grandchildren and the love they all have for each other. He was a sports fan, especially the New England Patriots and enjoyed fishing. He also loved animals and loved spoiling kitty cat. Many community members will remember Glenn from the 25 years he spent selling cars at Emerson Chevrolet Buick Dealership in Auburn.

Glenn is survived by his wife, Jackie Lavertu; his daughter, Tracey Lavoie, her husband Rich and their three sons, Jacob, Logan and Devin; his daughter Lisa Hinkley and her son, Damon; his daughter, Debbie Bosse and her son, Mason and daughter, Kylie; his daughter, Wendy McGraw, her husband, Dan and their daughter, Chloe; his brother, Dan Lavertu and sisters, Lorrie Decker and Christine Dubuc.

His family would like to thank the staff at Pinnacle Health and Rehab in Canton where he spent the past year and a half and the staff at Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn where he spent his final days. They all greatly appreciate the great care they gave to Glenn.

There will be a small private gathering for family members at Gracelawn Cemetery in Auburn on Monday July 15 at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers his family asks that a donation be made in Glenn’s name to either Pinnacle Health or Androscoggin Hospice House.

