The Portland Sea Dogs scored five runs over the first three innings, on their way to a 7-3 victory over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Saturday night before 6,271 at Hadlock Field

C.J. Chatham batted in three runs, going 3 for 5 with two doubles. He leads the team with a .312 average and 21 doubles. Brett Netzer knocked in two runs with a sacrifice fly and single.

Portland had lost three straight games to Binghamton, scoring a total of two runs.

“I think we shook off the (All-Star) break,” Sea Dogs Manager Joe Oliver said. “Better approaches at the plate and a nice outing from Denyi (Reyes), giving us some length tonight.”

Reyes (4-9) started and picked up the win with six innings of work, allowing one unearned run on five hits and two walks. He struck out two. Reyes, who is on the Red Sox 40-man roster, has now won three of his last four decisions and lowered his ERA to 4.22.

Portland took a 1-0 lead in first. Jarren Duran led off with a single, beating out a hard hit grounder. Second baseman Gavin Cecchini made a lunging stop to his right, but his throw did not beat the speedy Duran. Duran then stole second, reached third on a groundout and scored on Chatham’s single to right.

In the second inning, Austin Rei and Jeremy Rivera began with singles. Rivera reached third on a groundout, and scored on Netzer’s sacrifice fly to right.

Binghamton got its one run in the third on two singles and Bobby Dalbec’s fielding error at third base.

Dalbec led off the third with a line-drive single to center, the start of a three-run rally. Joey Curletta singled. Luke Tendler reached the right field wall for an RBI double. Curletta scored on a passed ball, and Tendler came home on Netzer’s single to right, for a 5-1 lead. Chatham doubled in two runs in the ninth.

“He’s been swinging the bat and got some big RBI for us,” Oliver said.

Binghamton starter Mickey Jannis (5-2) threw six innings and saw his ERA bump to 3.02.

Dedgar Jimenez, making his third relief appearance since converting to the bullpen, followed Reyes and pitched two scoreless innings. Binghamton loaded the bases with two outs in the eighth, but Jimenez struck out Luis Caprio, looking at a 91 mph fastball. Matthew Gorst gave a two-run homer by Jason Krizian in the ninth.

NOTES: The Sea Dogs officially announced the promotion of Tanner Houlk to the Triple-A Pawtucket. In return, infielder Josh Tobias re-joined the Sea Dogs from Pawtucket, even though Tobias was hitting .291 (39 for 134) in Triple-A …Chatham made his second start at second base Saturday. Normally a shortstop, Chatham is building his versatility (especially with Xander Bogaerts in Boston). Chatham did not field a ball but made a smooth turn on a 5-4-3 double play in the second inning … Duran’s two stolen bases makes him 10 for 14 since his promotion to Double-A …The Rumble Ponies’ first two batters began the game with two singles and an out. Leadoff batter Braxton Lee was on first base when the next batter, Jason Krizian lined a low liner that hit Lee. It’s an automatic out but Krizian gets credit for a hit … Looking for a Sea Dogs connection in Boston’s trade for Orioles pitcher Andrew Cashner? Once a first-round draft pick of the Cubs, Cashner was traded to San Diego as part of the deal sending former Portland first baseman Anthony Rizzo to Chicago … Jannis, 31, is pitching his fifth season in Binghamton. Jannis was drafted by Tampa Bay in 2010 out of Cal State-Bakersfield (where he was a teammate of former Sea Dogs pitch Mike McCarthy). After two seasons with the Rays, he pitched three years in the independent leagues before signing with the Mets in 2015.

