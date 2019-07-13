A man has died after being hit by a car on Cumberland Avenue in Portland while riding a skateboard earlier this week, officials at Maine Medical Center say.

Wayne Harwood, 25, passed away Friday night. His family has been notified.

He was taken to Maine Med after being struck by a passing car at the intersection of Cumberland Avenue and Avon Street on Wednesday. He was listed in critical condition throughout the week.

Meanwhile, the driver involved in the collision has not been identified.

Police are looking for a white sedan with damage to the passenger side. A dispatcher for the Portland Police Department on Saturday said there were no updates in the search for the vehicle.

Police are asking any witnesses or people with information about the crash to call them at 874-8532 or 874-8575.

