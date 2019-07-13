WOODSTOCK⁠— A 71-year-old Woodstock man was injured Saturday morning after a truck he was working on rolled off a car jack and pinned him underneath his vehicle.

According to Oxford County Sheriff’s Deputy Matt McDonald, Warren Coffin, 71, was transported to Stephen’s Memorial Hospital in Norway with non-life threatening back and shoulder injuries.

Pace Ambulance Services, along with Woodstock, South Paris, and Bethel fire departments responded to Coffin’s property at 422 Route 232 in Woodstock around 9:45 a.m. Emergency responders jacked the truck up and removed Coffin from underneath.

