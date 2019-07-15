100 years ago: 1919

Cars for the Salvation Army children’s picnic will leave Union Square at 9 am Thursday and children will meet at the Army hall, 106 Middle St., Lewiston. All will bring drinking cups and picnic tickets.

50 years ago: 1969

The Curtis family at 310 Turner St., Auburn, has hopped on the city’s Centennial celebration bandwagon, and decorates their home — but not quite in the way others have. Raymond and Frieda Curtis have placed buntings all around the front of their house, but it is not the bright new bunting that can be seen on many business establishments, and a few residential structures, in the city. They searched their attic Saturday and found some pieces of bunting that date back to 1900 when the old Perryville section of the city held its first community celebration. The decorations are at least 70 years old, Mrs. Curtis said today. The flags have only 45 stars. Neighbors and friends helped the Curtis family put up the bunting this weekend and Mrs. Curtis said many people have stopped in front of their home to take a closer look at the decorations. The bunting material was washed by Mrs. Curtis and is in surprisingly good condition, considering its age.

25 years ago: 1994

The Poland Spring Preservation Society has formed a committee to plan and produce a “Centennial Volume” commemorating the Maine State Building. Gerard Chabot is chairman; Harold Dutch. editor; and Rose Ricker, Jon Skinner, Glen Torrey, and Elmer Walker, membership.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

