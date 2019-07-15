MINOT — Selectmen set the property tax rate Monday at $15.85 per $1,000 of property value, the same as last year.

Town Administrator Danielle Loring advised selectmen not to use any money from the fund balance to lower the rate, because next year there will be more expenses, including the payment for the new $422,000 firetruck which is arriving this week.

Loring also suggested the town consider setting up a reserve account in next year’s budget for a likely property revaluation in 2022.

Even with the added expenditures the tax rate should remain fairly level for the next three years, Loring added.

Denis Berube, the assessor agent from John D. O’Donnell & Associates, said the town’s taxable valuation is $180.67 million. He said the state estimates Minot’s valuation could rise to $219 million by 2020. The ratio between market valuation and assessed valuation for Minot is about 83%. By 2020 the estimate is about 70%.

Fire Chief Jim Allen said 56% of calls for the first half of the year were fire related and 44% were for medical emergencies. He said 72% of calls were in Minot.

Allen said the new firetruck will be on display at Minot Community Days on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Hemond’s MX and Offroad Park, 695 Woodman Hill Road.

