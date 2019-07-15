AUGUSTA – Three of Maine’s four delegates to Congress offered quick rebukes Monday to tweets made over the weekend by President Trump about four first-term congresswomen.

Trump tweeted Sunday that the four minority Democrats, Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ayanna S. Pressley of Massachusetts should “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.”

The statement prompting Democratic lawmakers, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., to come to the lawmakers’ defense. Omar is the only one of the four who was born outside the United States.

Maine Sen. Angus King, an independent who caucuses with Democrats, chastised Trump for inflaming anti-immigrant and racial tensions in an interview on MSNBC, saying previous presidents worked to tamp those tensions down.

When asked what he made of the impact of the president’s statements on the “everyday dialogue” in Maine and the U.S. around immigration King said,”… it inflames our worst instincts …”

“But to say go back to your country, everyone in America is from somewhere else except the native Americans,” King said. “Come on.”

First District U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree, a Democrat, was the first to respond to Trump with a midday tweet on Sunday saying she was proud to serve with the four lawmakers attacked by the president.

“They are courageous Americans who are working on behalf of their districts to solve our nation’s problems,” Pingree tweeted. “More than we can say for our current president whose daily mission seems to be to divide us.”

In the House, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Monday that lawmakers would be voting on a resolution condemning Trump’s tweets. “The House cannot allow the president’s characterization of immigrants to our country to stand,” she wrote in a letter to House members.

Pingree said in an email Monday that she would be voting in favor of the resolution to condemn Trump for his “racist attacks on four sitting members of Congress.”

She also mentioned recent a effort to help asylum seekers in Portland that raised more than $800,000 and said she was carrying “Maine’s values of inclusiveness” with her as she traveled back to Washington.

“The President seems intent to divide us, but we cannot let him,” Pingree said. “It’s up to each of us to uphold America’s ideals if he won’t.”

Collins issued a statement early Monday afternoon.

“I disagree strongly with many of the views and comments of some of the far-left members of the House Democratic Caucus – especially when it comes to their views on socialism, their anti-Semitic rhetoric, and their negative comments about law enforcement – but the President’s tweet that some Members of Congress should go back to the ‘places from which they came’ was way over the line, and he should take that down,” Collins said.

Second District Rep. Jared Golden, a Democrat, did not immediately respond to a reporter’s message.

In additional tweets and statements Monday during a Rose Garden press conference, the president continued his barrage against the lawmakers calling them “anti-American,” “anti-Semitic” and “Communists” among other names.

This story will be updated.

