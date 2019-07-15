SAN ANTONIO — U.S. Air Force Airman Samuel J. Sirois graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Sirois is the son of Gregory Sirois of Minot and Heidi Sirois of Rochester, New Hampshire, and stepson of Ronnie Lowell-Sirois of Minot.
He is a 2018 graduate of Poland Regional High School, Poland.
-
Maine
Sagadahoc County sheriff’s deputy arrested, charged with aggravated assault
-
Connections
St. Dom’s announces 4th-quarter honor roll for Auburn campus
-
Connections
St. Dom’s Lewiston campus releases 4th-quarter honor roll
-
Connections
U.S. Air Force Airman Samuel J. Sirois graduates from basic training
-
Connections
Marine Corps League present Scout with Good Citizenship Award