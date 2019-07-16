Festival ensemble to offer free concert

AUBURN — The Sebago-Long Lake Music Festival Ensemble will perform at a one-hour free concert, “Discover the Joys of Classical Music,” at the Auburn United Methodist Church on Wednesday, July 17. The 6 p.m. concert will feature selections from Amy Beach, Stravinsky and Dvorak.

Admission is free, but a free will offering will be taken. The church is located at 439 Park Ave. For additional information, contact the church at 207-782-3972.

Seeking Women of Achievement nominations

LEWISTON — YWCA Central Maine announces that it is accepting nominations for the 2019 Women of Achievement awards.

The public is invited to submit nominations for women that they feel are forces of positive change in the community. Deadline for nominations is Thursday, Aug. 1; winners will be announced Tuesday, Sept. 3.

For more information regarding the Sunday, Nov. 17, WOA brunch, awards, or to place a nomination, go to https://tinyurl.com/yxtjnr8f or visit https://ywcamaine.org/.

Mad Science 3,2,1 Blasting Off at Auburn library

AUBURN — Mad Science, 3,2,1, Blast Off! will count down at 6 p.m. Monday, July 22, in the Auburn Public Library Androscoggin Community Room.

Kids will explore space as they embark on an out-of-this-world galactic expedition. From Earth’s atmosphere to the outer reaches of the solar system, the stellar space show will send young readers to the moon.

For more information, call the library at 207-333-6640, ext. 3.

Health educator to offer Indian cooking class

LEWISTON — A Vegan Indian Cooking Class will be presented by Martin Raj, health educator, at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, at the Ark & Olive Branch Cafe, 791 Lisbon St.

The class is free. To register, call Janet at 603-759-1994 or email [email protected] For more information, visit www.lewistonark.com.

Neighborhood watch group to meet

AUBURN — The Neighborhood Watch meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 25, at Sixth Street Congregational Church. This event is sponsored by the Auburn Police Department.

