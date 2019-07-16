Church services held at fairgrounds

WATERFORD — Church services on July 21 for the North Waterford and East Stoneham churches will be held at the Waterford Fairgrounds at 9:30 a.m. All are welcome.

3-D images of Rangeley will be shown at meeting

FARMINGTON — The Farmington Historical Society will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, July 22, for a potluck meal at the North Church, 118 High St. A short meeting will follow.

The 7 p.m. program, “ Nineteenth Century 3-D (Stereoview) Images of Rangeley Region,” will be presented by Bill Pierce, Rangeley Lakes Historical Society director.

‘Modern’ 3-D glasses will be provided. Everyone is welcome.

Information session on lymphedema

NORWAY — Physical therapists Kaz Toita and Beth Damon of Stephens Memorial Hospital will discuss lymphedema in an informational session from 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, July 25, at the Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine, 199 Main St.

Lymphedema can occur after cancer or treatment that affects the flow of lymph through the lymph nodes, such as removal of lymph nodes.

Learn common symptoms, treatment and management. A demonstration of therapy treatment options will be shared and there will be time for questions and answers.

For more information, visit www.crcofwm.org, go to Facebook, or call 207-890-0329.

Church to offer lobster roll deliveries

WILTON — St. Luke’s Episcopal Church offers free deliveries of its famous lobster roll bagged lunches. This year, deliveries will go to the Wilton/Farmington/Livermore (and beyond) areas on Fridays, July 26 and Aug. 2, starting at 10 a.m.

The church will also sell lunches in the front yard at 59 High St. on Aug. 2 for the Wilton Blueberry Festival, from 11 a.m. until sold out. Lunches include a fresh clearmeat lobster roll, homemade brownie, bag of chips and a drink (choice of bottled water, cola, diet cola or iced tea).

The cost is $15 a lunch and delivery is free to home or business. To place an order, call 207-645-2639 or email [email protected] Include the number of lunches, drink choices, name, phone number and delivery address. Staff will accept orders through 11 a.m. on the day of the event. For more information about St. Luke’s, go to www.stlukeswilton.org.

American Legion to host dinner/dance

LOCKE MILLS — A dinner/dance will take place Saturday, July 27, Jackson-Silver Post 68, American Legion, 595 Gore Road.

Doors will open at 4 p.m. and dinner of spaghetti and meatballs will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. A hot fudge sundae bar will be available. Cost is $13 for dinner and dance. BYOB.

Shadagee Ramblers will provide music for the dance from 6 to 10 p.m. Proceeds will benefit the American Legion in Locke Mills.

For more information, call 207-875-2375.

Oxford Rec. to hold first cornhole tourney



OXFORD — The Oxford Recreation Department will host its first annual Cornhole Tournament from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at the Station House Community Center, 223 King St.

Registration fees are adult, $10 per division entered; $20 per doubles team; kids, $5. Prizes will be awarded. Applications are available at the Oxford Town Hall and the Oxford Station House Community Center or by calling 207-539-8094.

