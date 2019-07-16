NORWAY — The Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine Board of Directors honored the volunteers for helping the center grow at a May 16 event. Each volunteer was applauded for commitment of time and thanked for all they do to keep the center running.

CRCofWM volunteers help in the following ways: supervise drop-in hours, set up for programs, create cards and notes for patients, serve as a group facilitator or teach a class, assist with the resource library, help with administrative tasks and hand out comfort items.

Stop by the center or call Diane Madden, operations and development director, at 207-890-0329 to learn more about volunteer opportunities.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: