AUBURN — Lewiston Breakfast Club Rotary President Dave Foster will be featured speaker at the Lewiston-Auburn Rotary Lunch Club lunch from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at the Village Inn, 165 High St.

David and his wife, Tricia, live in Auburn and have raised dogs for over 30 years. Their current dog, Moose, is now 10 and has been a certified therapy dog for eight years, visiting hospitals, nursing homes and the youth detention center in Portland.

Two years ago, they decided to raise a puppy for Guiding Eyes for the Blind, established in 1954. It costs $50,000 to breed, raise, train and match a guide dog and support the team throughout the lifetime of the dog. The organization graduates more than 170 guide dog teams every year and there is no cost to people who are blind and visually impaired. Guiding Eyes is always looking for puppy raisers. Go to www.guidingeyes.org for details.

L-A Rotary meets from noon to 1 p.m. every Thursday. Lunch is available for $14. Guests and visiting Rotarians are welcome.

For more information, go to www.lewistonauburnrotary.org or www.facebook.com/lewistonmainerotary/ or contact Club President Celeste Yakawonis, 207-713-7111.

