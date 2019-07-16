100 years ago: 1919

A petition of the Y. W. C. A. to sell cream at Pine and Bates street was granted.

50 years ago: 1969

Between 30 and 100 marching units will take part in the Auburn Centennial Parade from 4 to 6 p.m. on July 26, and members of the planning committee met last night to work out the entry divisions and the marching order of the bands and floats. Among the 35 floats will be one featuring a barber shop and quartet, sponsored by a group of Auburn businessmen. Some 20 bands from all over New England and from Canada including the local Pine Tree Warriors.

25 years ago: 1994

The Empire Grove United Methodist Camp Meeting Association, in Poland formed in 1834, will hold its annual Summer Assembly on July 29 to Aug. 7. The theme this year will be “Easter.” Many activities are planned and the public is welcome. The two Sunday services will be held at 11 a.m. There will be evening services at 7 p.m. each night during the 10-day assembly. On Aug. 6 at 7:30 p.m. there will be an Easter cantata followed by the annual gospel cabaret. The praise and worship leaders are the Rev. Linda Grenfell, the Rev. Gene Koelker, Dr. Paul Basko, the Rev. Martha Olson and the Rev. Lynn Joselyn.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

filed under: