RUMFORD – Joyce A. McKenna, 80, of Hancock St. passed away peacefully on Friday July 12, 2019 at Rumford Hospital surrounded by her loving family, joining her daughter, Freda, in Heaven on her birthday.

She was born in Mexico on March 28, 1939, a daughter of James and Mary (Luddington) Taylor. Joyce was educated in Mexico schools.

She was employed with Bennett Shoe Company and served as a ballot clerk for the Town of Rumford for several years.

Joyce married Alfred McKenna on Nov. 21, 1956, together they celebrated 56 years of marriage. He passed away on Dec. 11, 2012.

She loved playing cards, doing ceramics, decorating cakes and being surrounded by kids. But most of all she loved spending time with her family, and summers in Prince Edward Island.

Joyce is survived by her children, Donna of Jay, Linda Blais and husband, John of Rumford, Lori Mills of Rumford, Bev Thorne and husband, Jerry of Rumford, Heather MacDonald and husband, Russ of Rumford; grandchildren, Michael, Jenn, Julie, John, Kristen, Brandon, Alex, Bobbie, Luke, Kate Ellen, Riley, Gavin, Gabriel; great-grandchildren, Isabelle, McKenna, Madeline, Emersyn; and a special niece, Chris Farrar.

Joyce was predeceased by her parents; husband, Alfred; daughter, Freda McKenna; sister, Thelma, brothers, George, James, and Wallace.

There will be no visitation. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, July 19, at Farrington-Morton Cemetery in Mexico.

You are invited to share your thoughts, condolences and fond memories with the family by visiting their guestbook at www.sgthibaultfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of S.G. Thibault Funeral Home & Life Celebration Center 250 Penobscot St. Rumford ME 04276. 364-4366 www.sgthibaultfuneralhome.com

If so desired, contributions may be made to

The Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital

22 Bramhall St.

Portland, ME. 04102

