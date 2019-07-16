AUBURN — Rotary District Governor Suzanne Uhl-Melanson will be guest speaker at the Lewiston-Auburn Rotary Lunch Club meeting at noon Thursday, July 25, at the Village Inn.

Uhl-Melanson joined the Waterville Rotary Club in November 1999. After dabbling in Rotary, she decided to become more involved. She joined the board of directors, attended her first district conference in Quebec City and was hooked.

Uhl-Melanson has served as chairwoman for the foundation and membership committees. She served on the board of directors for her club five times and was club president 2012/13. She later became assistant governor for three years before being asked to interview for the district governor’s position. As District 7790 governor in 2019/2020, Uhl-Melanson will celebrate 20 years in Rotary.

For 20 years she has been a financial planner, a career move after owning a restaurant for 15 years. As a financial planner she manages investments for her clients and helps them plan for retirement, manage their households, manage taxes and estate planning.

She and her husband, Jeff, enjoy cooking as a hobby as well as collecting wine. The couple enjoy outdoor activities, especially cross country skiing, swimming and rowing. They have a grown daughter, Heidi, and husband, Henry, and two grandchildren. As they like new adventures and traveling, they are looking forward to visiting all the clubs in the district.

Lunch is available for $14. Guests and visiting Rotarians are welcome.

Visit www.lewistonauburnrotary.org, www.facebook.com/lewistonmainerotary/ or contact Club President Celeste Yakawonis, 207-713-7111.

