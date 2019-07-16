TURNER — The Board of Selectmen announced Monday night that the town was awarded a $95,000 grant to help replace the Tidswell Road culvert.

The grant is from the Maine Department of Environmental Protection.

Town Manager Kurt Schaub said the project, which is scheduled to begin next summer, will cost $190,000.

The board also announced there will be a public hearing Monday, Aug. 5, on a medical marijuana storefront licensing for Vacationland Cannabis Co. owned by Brent Fanjoy.

Schaub said Fanjoy is like the town’s “guinea pig” for medical marijuana storefront licensing and they’ve been learning the process together.

“It’s been challenging, but it’s new,” Fanjoy said. “We’ve been getting through it.”

The board also received a recommendation from their attorney, Adam Lee, that CWorX and Co. is not considered grandfathered by the state’s licensing ordinances for medical marijuana storefronts.

CWorX owner Colby Gilbert addressed the board at its meeting July 1 about his company’s status, and selectmen said they would ask their attorney.

Schaub said Gilbert will start the process of licensing through the town’s new ordinances soon.

