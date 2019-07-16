Buckfield Board of Selectmen meeting

Tuesday, July 16, 2019

Referendum voting

What happened: After a hearing attended by more than 15 people, selectmen scheduled a workshop on changing the voting method for the annual town meeting warrant from the traditional town meeting to a referendum at the polls.

What it means: Town Manager Joe Roach said the idea of changing the voting method first came up

more than a year ago. Residents discussed the pros and cons of switching and Roach read a few emails from residents who favor voting at the polls.

What’s next: The workshop will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, before the

Select Board meeting.

Noise complaints

What happened: Selectmen voted to take no action on the three noise complaints about the

Buck-It Grill & Pub because the complainants did not attend the public hearing on the issue Monday.

What it means: Written complaints filed by neighbors Diane Jeselskis, Toni Reed and Will Sullivan will remain on file, but selectmen will take no action on them.

What’s next: Owner Lee Johnson confirmed with Roach that if another written complaint is filed

against his establishment he will share his version of events before a public hearing. Selectmen will look at the town’s Special Amusement Ordinance, which governs live music and other entertainment, at a meeting in August.

New chief

What happened: Roach recognized former Fire Chief Tim Brooks and new Fire Chief Adam

Dupile.

What it means: After eight years at the helm, Brooks stepped down but will remain on the Fire Department roster. Dupile, who previously served as assistant fire chief, was named chief July 1. Town Clerk Cindy Dunn swore him into office Tuesday as his family watched.

Secretary position

What happened: Selectmen approved the Planning Board secretary’s job description.

What it means: The position would be for roughly eight hours a month and consist of clerical work,

including taking and compiling minutes and helping set agendas. Money for the position was approved at the June town meeting.

What’s next: Roach will open the position to Planning Board members and if no one wants it, he will open it to the public.

Pledge of Allegiance

What happened: Select Board Chairperson Tina Brooks suggested members recite the Pledge of Allegiance at meetings.

What it means: Selectmen Dona Grant and Cheryl Coffman voted against it because they worried, in part, that people might be judged for not standing during it.

Appointments

What happened: Selectmen made appointments to boards and committees.

What it means: Earl Ingold, Appeals Board for three years and Ordinance Development Committee for one year; Diane Brown, Beautification, Parks & Conservation Committee for three years; Janet Iveson, Beautification, Parks & Conservation Committee and Community Day Committee and Economic Development Committee, one year each; James Lowell, Community Day Committee for one year; Everett Tilton, Old Church on the Hill Committee for three years; Colleen Halse, Economic Development

Committee and Holiday Lighting/Decorating Committee, one year each; Sandra Perkins, Holiday Lighting/Decorating Committee for one year; Jessica Michaud, Library Committee for three years; Lucille Allen, Library Committee for three years.

