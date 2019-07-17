REGION — Below are the athletes from area high schools that were named to 2019 Sun Journal All–Region teams.
Listed where available: Player name, School, Class, Position
Baseball
Honorable Mention: Nate Luce, Mt. Abram.
Softball
Second Team:
Macey Phillip Mt. Blue Sr. OF
Honorable Mention: Madisyn Smith, Mt. Blue.
Boys Lacrosse
First Team:
Levi Hiltz Mt. Blue Sr. D
Second Team:
Keegan Roberts Mt. Blue So. A
Evan Stone Mt. Blue Jr. A
Adam Loewen Mt. Blue So. D
Boys Track and Field
First Team:
Carson Gross Spruce Mountain Sr. High jump
Zak Toothaker Spruce Mountain Sr. 200, 100
Girls Track and Field
Kahryn Cullenberg Mt. Blue Jr. 800, 1,600, 3,200
Second Team:
Avery Williams Spruce Mountain Sr. 100, long jump, triple jump
Boys Tennis
First Team:
Chris Marshall Mt. Blue Sr. Singles
Ryan Haszko Mt. Blue Sr. Doubles
Aubrey Hoes Mt. Blue Jr. Doubles
Second Team:
Michael Gurney Mt. Blue Sr. Singles
Zack Gunther Mt. Blue Sr. Singles
Girls Tennis
Second Team:
Haley Walsh Mt. Blue So. Singles
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
At 97, Clifford Tenney shows ’em how it’s done
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Pike named trustee of Maine School of Science and Mathematics
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Livermore, Livermore Falls and Turner farms participating in Open Farm Day
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
North Jay Grange serves community
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Area athletes named to All-Region teams