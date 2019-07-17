REGION — Below are the athletes from area high schools that were named to 2019 Sun Journal All–Region teams.

Listed where available: Player name, School, Class, Position

Baseball

Honorable Mention: Nate Luce, Mt. Abram.

Softball

Second Team:

Macey Phillip Mt. Blue Sr. OF

Honorable Mention: Madisyn Smith, Mt. Blue.

Boys Lacrosse

First Team:

Levi Hiltz Mt. Blue Sr. D

Second Team:

Keegan Roberts Mt. Blue So. A

Evan Stone Mt. Blue Jr. A

Adam Loewen Mt. Blue So. D

Boys Track and Field

First Team:

Carson Gross Spruce Mountain Sr. High jump

Zak Toothaker Spruce Mountain Sr. 200, 100

Girls Track and Field

Kahryn Cullenberg Mt. Blue Jr. 800, 1,600, 3,200

Second Team:

Avery Williams Spruce Mountain Sr. 100, long jump, triple jump

Boys Tennis

First Team:

Chris Marshall Mt. Blue Sr. Singles

Ryan Haszko Mt. Blue Sr. Doubles

Aubrey Hoes Mt. Blue Jr. Doubles

Second Team:

Michael Gurney Mt. Blue Sr. Singles

Zack Gunther Mt. Blue Sr. Singles

Girls Tennis

Second Team:

Haley Walsh Mt. Blue So. Singles

