RUMFORD — Senior citizens, veterans and a local church will benefit from $50,000 from the Rumford Community Benefit Fund.

The Board of Selectmen awarded $30,000 to Rumford Senior Citizens, $15,000 to Rumford Point Congregational Church for its steeple project and $5,000 to American Legion Auxiliary Post 24 for veterans services.

The Benefit Fund bylaws give selectmen the authority to distribute the money.

“There were so many good applicants and so many great people in this area who are doing good work,” board Chairman Chris Brennick said Thursday. “There just wasn’t enough money to go around. It was really a tough decision. We went with three organizations that have long standing in the community.”

Marc Dupuis, president of Rumford Senior Citizens, said Friday that the money “is definitely going to be a help.”

The group recently relocated from the former Peru Elementary School to the River Valley Technology Center on Lowell Street in Rumford after Peru residents voted to demolish the building.

Dupuis said volunteers continue preparing the room, which will include a bingo machine. He said that while he wants to bank some of the money for things such as future rent, they need new furniture, new computers and possibly a new bingo machine.

Selectmen are accepting applications for the five-person committee for the Community Benefit Fund. The terms will be staggered: two three-year, two two-year and one one-year. Applications are available at the Town Office.

Brennick said selectmen will make appointments during their first meeting in August.

The Rumford Community Benefit Fund agreement between the town and Nestle Waters North America was made in November 2017 as part of a 15-year agreement signed in August 2017 allowing Poland Spring Water Co. to draw up to 150 million gallons of water per year from two Rumford Water District wells.

Nestle Waters, the parent corporation of Poland Spring, agreed to invest $250,000 per year over the first four years of water extraction to create an investment fund of $1 million. It also agreed to provide $50,000 per year in each of the first four years for projects and $20,000 per year in lieu of taxes during the 15-year agreement.

