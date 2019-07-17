BELGRADE — Hammond Lumber Co. has earned four awards from the Northeast Lumber Manufacturers Association for outstanding safety performance during 2018 at its sawmill and planer mill in Belgrade.

Hammond finished first in Division 2 for the combined operations of both mills. Divisions are determined by the number of worker-hours logged during a calendar year. A Division 1 classification represents 1 to 25,000 hours, while Division 2 represents 25,000 to 50,000 hours.

The Maine family-owned business also earned first place in Division 1 for planer-mill safety, first place in Division 2 for sawmill safety and received a certificate for achieving an accident-free year in both mills.

According to safety director Bruce Pelletier, there has not been a lost-time accident in the sawmill since 2004, nor in the planer mill since 2001.

