REGION — For the 30th year, several local farms will be repeat participants in Open Farm Day while for others it will be their first time.

The annual summer tradition provides numerous learning adventures to increase the awareness of Maine agriculture, and provide visitors a unique chance to visit farmers at their place of work. Several Tri-Town and Turner farms are among the more than 130 farms from all 16 counties participating this year.

Robin Beck, owner of Rockin’ Sheep Farm in Livermore Falls, said her farm will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pelts, fleece and green home products such as dryer balls and reusable beeswax wraps will be for sale in the store. The blacksmith shop will be open for visitors to watch iron works being created on the forge. Lambs can be petted in the barn. Turkeys and chickens can be observed.

Beck said, “Visitors can bring their lunch and a blanket, go down by the pond where the ducks are for a picnic.”

Berry Fruit Farm, on the Crash Road in Livermore, will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Farm tours will be available, the bakery will be open and some free samples provided. Owner Joel Gilbert suggests bringing lunch to enjoy the view with family members. Raspberry picking may be done by then due to this year’s unusual weather.

Across town on Route 108, Boothby’s Orchard and Farm Winery hours will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Owner Rob Boothby said guided walking tours will be given hourly. The vineyards are a short walk away from the farm stand. The cows will be brought up for folks to visit or enjoy a wagon ride around the farm.

“We’ll be there to talk with you. I love to talk with people about winemaking. I learn things too,” Boothby said.

In Turner, six farms are taking part this year.

Brigeen Farms, 345 Upper Street, is a first-year participant, open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The tenth generation family dairy farm markets elite Holstein genetics and is in the process of establishing Canty Cow Creamery where ice cream made from their award-winning milk will be sold.

Betsy Bullard said they are working on recipe development for their ice cream. The processing end has been inspected but other inspections/licenses are pending.

“Watch our Facebook page (Brigeen Farms or Canty Cow Creamery) for the opening date. We’re hoping to have ice cream samples on the 28th but that hasn’t been confirmed yet,” Bullard said.

Double Z Land and Livestock, 518 Upper Street, has participated for at least five years. The Abbruzzese family will be available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to talk about their grass-fed beef and Katahdin sheep. They also sell eggs and pasture–raised chickens.

Roebucks Angus, 783 Upper Street, is participating for the second year. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. cattle of different ages will be in the barn for visitors to see. Jay and Sue Roebucks raise 70–100 head of Angus on 150 acres. No growth hormones or corn are fed the heard. Grilled Angus burgers and cuts of meat from the freezer will be sold.

“We invite people to come see the operation, relax, get a bite to eat. We have lots of pictures on our Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/Roebucks-Angus-1101369763242548/),” Sue said.

Other Turner farms participating include Hummingbird Farm, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Nezinscot Farm, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Ricker Hill Orchard, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Part of the memorable and informative experience of Open Farm Day is connecting with local farm businesses. Open Farm Day Coordinator Anne Trenholm suggests that visitors use the Open Farm Day Passport to guide their visits to one or multiple farms. It is designed to help readers find a participating farm in all 16 counties. The passport includes the list of farms, addresses, and scheduled activities at participating farms. It also includes word games for kids, recipes for using Maine grown ingredients, and a visitor survey.

Open Farm Day occurs rain or shine. Visitors should plan to wear comfortable clothes and dress for the weather. The Open Farm Day Passport is available online at www.getrealmaine.com, and in print at Maine visitor centers across the state and daily newspapers.

Visitors should plan to wear comfortable clothes and dress for the weather.

“No matter where, or how we enjoy Maine farm-raised products, it’s worth taking a trip to see firsthand the role agriculture has in Maine’s quality of place and economy. Open Farm Day is a special day to meet and learn about these local businesses in our state,” Trenholm said.

« Previous

filed under: