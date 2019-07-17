LEWISTON — Manufacturing technician training will be offered at Northeast Technical Institute through a program with Western Maine Community Action, Lewiston CareerCenter and RSU 16 Adult Education.

The training program includes 280 hours of classroom and lab hours, and 60 hours of WorkReady skills. Training is valued at $4,500, with no-cost training for income-eligible candidates through funding provided by Western Maine Community Action/Workforce Innovation Opportunity Act and Lewiston CareerCenter/Competitive Skills Scholarship Program-Business. Self-pay candidates are also eligible for training.

The 13-week course starts Friday, Sept. 6, at the Northeast Technical Institute campus on East Avenue, Lewiston. Classroom and lab courses are Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; WorkReady classes are Fridays, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Orientation is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 12, at the CareerCenter, 5 Mollison Way in Lewiston.

Registration is required; call 207-753-9001, 800-741-2991 or 207-883-5130. The deadline to register is Aug. 7.

For more information, visit the CareerCenter or Northeast Technical Institute. Additional information available at www.facebook.com/ WesternMaineCommunityAction/ or https://wmca.org/

