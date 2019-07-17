NORTH JAY — The Christmas in July and baked goods sale are one way North Jay Grange members help others in their community.

“People look forward to our sales. The sales and suppers pay the bills and go towards the Community Service Fund,” Overseer Marilyn Morse said.

The North Jay Grange provides food baskets or gift cards in November. It donates afghans, clothing, household goods and other items to families in need. The Grange donates to food cupboards.

“About two weeks ago eight large garbage bags full of clothing were donated to residents of Edgewood Manor in Farmington. People on the south end lost everything in the fire,” Morse said. “We keep busy. All these non–profits need members, ways to raise money.”

