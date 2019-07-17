JAY — Spruce Mountain athletic director Marc Keller is on the lookout for three coaches for positions left vacant when Bill Acritelli stepped down this past season.

Acritelli, who coached the boys soccer and tennis and the Alpine ski teams, has called it a day.

Keller has found a field hockey coach after longtime coach Jane DiPompo resigned. Katie Trask, who was DiPompo’s assistant, has moved into the the head coaching spot.

“Katie is going to be a great fit for the girls,” Keller said. “She knows the girls and she worked with Jane last year.”

