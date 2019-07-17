STRONG — A small, attached building on the backside of Lignetics of Maine LLC pellet plant at 30 Norton Hill Road caught fire Tuesday night, and sparks or embers drifted up to the top of a silo and ignited a fire through the pellet vent, Fire Chief Duayne Boyd said Wednesday.

Thirty-five to 40 firefighters from Strong, Farmington, New Vineyard, Phillips and Wilton and a NorthStar EMS ambulance responded to the fire reported at 8:42 p.m.

The pellets were damaged when they swelled from the water to put out the fire, Boyd said.

The only way to get to the fire was a ladder on the side of the metal silo, he said. Boyd estimated the silo was 40 feet tall.

Farmington Fire Rescue Tower 3 was brought in to help extinguish the fire.

Firefighters were able to save the attached building, Boyd said.

He was not exactly sure what caused the fire at the attached building but was told work was being done in the area. Firefighters kept drinking water to keep hydrated in the humid weather.

Departments cleared the scene at 11:30 p.m.

« Previous

filed under: