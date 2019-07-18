BETHEL — The moon is coming to Maine. Literally. Well, part of it at least.

The Moon in Maine Lunar Extravaganza is Friday July 19, from 5:30-10 p.m. in and outside of the Maine Mineral and Gem Museum (MMGM).

“They are the largest pieces of the moon known to exist on earth,” MMGM Director Barbra Barrett said. “Currently the Museum has six of the largest pieces and we will be unveiling four of the largest meteorites on Friday.”

The pieces were delivered to the museum. The unveiling is expected to happen between 7-7:30 p.m. and it will take place inside the MMGM.

“It is an incredible achievement for such a small museum,” Barrett said.

Every single one of the lunar meteorites were found in the Sahara Desert. The museum works with meteorite hunters there and as they have been found, the museum has been able to work with the hunters directly or through a specific broker who has been able to get the meteorites to them.

“We’ve been collecting meteorites for several years,” Barrett said. “Over the last few years we were lucky enough to be able to find and connect with the people who had found this incredible find of lunar meteorites. Now they are here in Bethel and that’s pretty unusual.”

The museum now has more lunar meteorites than any other institution in the world, according to Barrett.

The “Rock Party,” as Barrett calls it, will have a little bit for everyone.

A small section of Main Street and Chapman Street will be closed for the duration of the event.

There will be three bands playing in the Key Bank parking lot across the street from MMGM. The Vernon Street Jazz Band, Earth Funk and the headliner, the Mallett Brothers will all play.

Local food and beer will be available throughout the evening. Hungry Mama, Road Hawg BBQ, Pinky D’s Poutine and Sunday River Brewing Company will be the four food trucks at the event.

With neighboring businesses like Steam Mill Brewing, Le Mu Eats and Cafe DiCocoa’s also open, the museum is hoping for many people to come out and celebrate a special event in history.

“The 50th anniversary is the whole notion of this. To commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission and to be able to share the whole experience with this little community,” Barrett said.

The actual anniversary of the landing is on July 20, but the museum did not want to conflict with the Molly Ockett Day festivities.

There is also going to be an exhibit on the Apollo Mission, and not only the 11th, but other missions too, according to Barrett.

Outside, the museum is going to have PaintScaping Inc., which is a 3D mapping company, project Apollo taking off from Cape Canaveral and landing on the moon.

“They’ll use the whole entire building as a canvas,” Barrett said.

The projection will start around 9 p.m. and go until 10 p.m. Their will be showings of Apollo taking off.

On top of local coverage, Barrett said the she expects the event to get regional and national news coverage.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be able to present to the world all of these meteorites and to be able to do it right here in Bethel,” Barrett said.

