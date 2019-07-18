To the Editor:

Bethel Masonic Lodge #30 will be hosting a traditional pancake breakfast including pancakes, eggs, bacon, sausage, orange juice and more Saturday July 20th from 7 to 10 a.m. $8 for adults and $4 for children, proceeds will benefit the fifth annual “Bikes for Books Program.”

Over 100 bicycles have been given to area elementary students encouraging them to enhance and enjoy reading. The Masonic Lodge is located on Lower Chapman St. behind the Gem Museum. Come enjoy breakfast while helping the Masons fund a great program for our elementary school age youth.

Dennis Doyon

Bethel

