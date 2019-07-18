Watch out world! Here comes Buck.

Two year old Buck is a big cat both in size and personality. This big guy takes his play time very seriously. He is wild and crazy when it comes to toys and will pounce on whatever is tossed his way. Buck’s energetic style makes his caregivers think he would be a great mouser.

Buck’s enthusiasm is not for the timid and not for small children. He will have a ball living with someone that will toss toys for him to catch and tell him he is a good boy when he does.

Responsible Pet Care of Oxford Hills is a no-kill, non-profit shelter and adoption center for cats and dogs, and the holding area for stray dogs for 12 towns in Oxford County. The shelter is located at 9 Swallow Road in Paris. Anyone interested in adopting a pet from RPC can visit the shelter as follows: Monday and Tuesday closed; Wednesday and Thursday noon to 4 p.m.; Friday and Saturday noon to 5 p.m.; Sunday noon to 4 p.m. Most of the adoptable pets and the adoption application can be found online on the shelter’s website at www.responsiblepetcare.org . Responsible Pet Care operates a thrift shop called Pawsibilities. It is located at 132 Waterford Road in Norway, and is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations of clean, usable household items are accepted during shop hours. All the money raised at Pawsibilities supports RPC. For answers to questions about adopting or fostering a pet, or to make an inquiry about a lost animal, call RPC after noon at 743-8679.

