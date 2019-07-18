AUBURN — There will be a spaghetti supper from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at Sixth Street Congregational Church, 109 Sixth St. Proceeds will benefit the United New Auburn Association.

The menu will include meat or vegetarian sauce, tossed and fruit salads, garlic bread, dessert and a choice of beverage. Cost is $8 for adults, $4 for children 6-12 and free for children under 6.

—

WATERFORD — There will be a public supper from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, at the North Waterford Church, Route 35 opposite Melby’s Eatery.

The menu will include an all-you-can-eat meal of baked beans and brown bread, homemade meatloaf, casseroles and salads, with strawberry shortcake for dessert. Cost is $10 for adults, $4.50 for children. All are welcome.

—

SUMNER — The Congregational Church of East Sumner will hold its annual Community Cookout on Wednesday, July 24, to say thank-you to friends who support the church activities throughout the year.

Outdoor games will start at 4:30 p.m. and the cookout will start at 5:30, with hot dogs, hamburgers and beverages provided. Attendees are invited to bring side dishes, desserts or something to grill. There are tables and benches, but there is room for lawn chairs.

The church is at 50 Main St., Route 219, East Sumner Village. Call Cyndy at 207-388-2667 or Bill at 207-388-2263 with questions.

—

PARIS— AMVETS Post 777 will hold its monthly supper from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at the post, Church Street in South Paris.

The menu this month will include a chicken pie dinner with mashed potatoes, green beans and beverage. Cost is $9 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under.

For more information, call 207-595-7324.

—

LISBON — There will be a public bean supper from 5 to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at Lisbon United Methodist Church, School Street, Lisbon Falls.

Cost is $8 for adults, $3 for children 6-12 and free for children 5 and under.

For more information, call Gwen Rioux at 207-353-6814.

