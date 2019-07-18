Western Governors

SALT LAKE CITY, UT — Amberley Zangari of Bridgton has earned her Bachelor of Arts, Science (5-12, Bio) degree from Western Governors University (WGU).

WGU has recognized 13,244 undergraduate and 8,930 graduate degree recipients, who have completed their degrees in the last six months. Their areas of study include business, K-12 education, information technology, and health professions, including nursing. The average time to graduation for those earning a bachelor’s degree was 2 years, 4 months, while the average time to degree for graduate programs was 1 year, 7 months.

