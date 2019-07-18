NORWAY — The Norway Center Church welcomes guest minister Raymond Scribner of Huntington, Indiana (formerly of Norway) on Sunday, July 21 at 10 a.m. Raymond’s parents were Dwight and Evaline Scribner. He attended Norway High School, graduating in 1954. He served in the U.S. Air Force 1956-1960. From 1965- 1971, he was a student at the University of Maine in Orono and Bangor Theological Seminary. Then, he served churches at Ashland and Houlton, Maine, Tipton, Michigan and Huntington, Indiana. His wife is Kathleen (Flynn). He is the father of David, Peter and Esther Scribner. He has four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. and his hobby is Family History.

Music provided by Ryan Slocum, organist and musicians David Knightly, Phil & Ellen LaClaire.

On July 28, the church welcomes guest minister Reverend Scott Campbell at 10 a.m. Reverend Campbell is a retired United Methodist pastor living on Paris Hill with his wife and two grandsons. He served churches in Paris, France; Brussels, Belgium, and Harvard Square, in Cambridge, MA. He has been an adjunct faculty member at Harvard Divinity School for the last 20 years. His Maine roots go back to the early 1960’s when his parents bought a home in Winthrop.

He regularly attends the First Congregational Church in South Paris.

Music is provided by Ryan Slocum, organist and Tom Curtis, soloist

All denominations are welcomed. Coffee and refreshments will be served after the worship services.

