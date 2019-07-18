OXFORD — Pro All Stars Series (PASS) President and Oxford Plains Speedway owner Tom Mayberry is pleased to announce the 2019 Grand Marshall for the Oxford 250. Bob Bahre, former owner of Oxford Plains Speedway, has agreed to serve as the Grand Marshall for this year’s event.

Bob Bahre purchased Oxford Plains Speedway in 1964. He ran it with his brother Dick Bahre until they sold it in 1987. It was under Bob’s leadership that the first Oxford 250 came to be. It began in 1974 as a 200 lap event, being expanded to 250 laps the following year.

Bob and his family made many improvements to the track under his ownership. Bob is known as a successful businessman in the Oxford Hills area and beyond.

“We are extremely honored that Bob will be this year’s Grand Marshall, 55 years after he took ownership of the track,” said Tom Mayberry, the current owner of Oxford Plains Speedway.

Following his time at Oxford Plains, Bahre went on to build New England’s only superspeedway in Loudon, NH, the New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

The 46th Annual Oxford 250 will be held on August 23-25 and nearly 50 PASS Super Late Models are currently entered. For additional information, please got to OxfordPlains.com or ProAllStarsSeries.com.

This weekend, the Honey Badger Bar & Grill 150 for the PASS North Super Late Models will be held at Oxford Plains Speedway.

