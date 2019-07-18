The First Universalist Church of Auburn welcomed several new members in June. The group learned about the history and principles of Unitarian Universalism, and opportunities to minister within the church. In back from the left are Ministerial Intern Molly Brewer, Kiernan Majerus-Collins and Robin Gray; front, Alyson and Rachel Spencer-Reed, Vicki Thibeault and Membership Chairwoman Paula Spruill. Not pictured are Sue and Greg Whitney. New member sessions are offered by the Membership Committee twice a year. For more information, call 207-783-0461 or visit www.auburnuu.org.