PARIS — University of Maine Cooperative Extension Oxford County will hold a workshop on raising backyard poultry Aug. 7, from 1 to 3 p.m., at the UMaine Extension office, 9 Olson Road, South Paris.

Extension livestock specialist Colt Knight will discuss poultry breeds, housing, health and nutrition for small-scale egg producers. Prospective and beginning small-scale poultry egg producers will gain a general understanding of what it takes to raise poultry in their backyard.

The $10 per person fee includes a light smoked chicken lunch; limited financial assistance is available. Register online. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact 743-6329; [email protected].

