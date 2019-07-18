LEWISTON — City Councilor Alicia Rea will seek re-election to her Ward 3 seat.

“We’ve made important progress as a city these last two years,” Rea said in a news release. “I want to continue working to grow Lewiston’s economy, improve our schools and create a community where everyone feels welcome.”

Rea, 29, is serving her inaugural term on the council. She holds bachelor’s degrees from Connecticut College and Husson University and a master’s degree in public administration and policy from American University’s School of Public Affairs.

Rea represents the City Council on the Lewiston School Committee, the Lake Auburn Watershed Protection Commission and the Androscoggin County Budget Committee. She also serves on the Maine Education Policy Research Institute and Maine Municipal Association’s Legislative Policy Committee, elected to both by her peers.

During her tenure on the council, Rea has supported the Choice Neighborhood planning process, opening Lewiston to new businesses, and expanding voting access within the municipality.

“My time on the Lewiston City Council has been marked by listening carefully, asking critical questions and working closely with staff to resolve issues,” she said.

Rea has been employed by Bates College for the past five years and works as the associate director of Special Projects for Annual Giving.

