NORWAY — Western Maine Health Chief Nursing Officer, Margaret Burns, RN, PhD, is pleased to announce that Jeanne Rosato, RN, OCN, has been appointed the Patient Navigator for Cancer Services at Stephens Memorial Hospital. Jeanne will provide personalized, one-on-one support to patients and their families who are diagnosed with Cancer. Her position will offer emotional support, and provide assistance with treatment options, including clinical trials, if available. Jeanne’s goal is to ease the burdens of cancer patients and their families during this difficult and stressful time by helping to eliminate barriers to timely and appropriate care for their cancer treatment such as transportation or insurance.

Jeanne has been a Registered Nurse for 27 years. She attended Salem State College in Salem, Massachusetts. She has worked in multiple areas of nursing including Hospice, Emergency Services, Surgical Services, and Obstetrics. She has been employed by Stephens Memorial Hospital since August of 2007, and been providing care in the Infusion Center since May of 2016.

Stephens Memorial Hospital is part of MaineHealth, a not-for-profit integrated health system consisting of eight local hospital systems, a comprehensive behavioral healthcare network, diagnostic services, home health agencies, and more than 1,600 employed and independent physicians working together through an Accountable Care Organization. With close to 19,000 employees, MaineHealth is the largest health system in northern New England and provides preventive care, diagnosis and treatment to 1.1 million residents in Maine and New Hampshire.

