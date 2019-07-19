RANGELEY — The Rangeley Friends of the Arts and the Lakeside Contemporary Art Gallery will host an opening reception for Sonja Johnson for her show “Amused: the musings of a creative mind” on Saturday, Aug. 3, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

There will be complimentary light appetizers and cash bar (beer/wine). The gallery is in the lobby of the RFA Lakeside Theater at 2493 Main St. The exhibit continues through Sept. 9; the reception and exhibition are free and open to the public.

“I have spent most of my life encouraging artists, young and old, to step out of their comfort zone and trust me to teach them how to express themselves visually. In all those years I have kept sketchbooks filled with ideas and techniques I have shared with my learners for the day when would have the time to create for myself,” Johnson has said..

“This past winter that day came. On one of those grey endless days in February when I was feeling particularly color-deprived, I pulled out those sketchbooks and released my scribbled sketches and ideas. I brought my thoughts all together to put my preaching into practice. I have always felt one of my strengths was as a designer.

“I love moving parts of a composition around until the moment the image reveals itself and there really is no other way to compose the work that appeases me visually. I chose to focus on pattern, color, shape and space and not concern myself with recognizable subjects. I purposely allowed myself to just create. I didn’t concern myself with how the work would be received or for a particular audience. My only goal was to trust myself, as I had been teaching art for close to 30 years, I thought it was time to allow myself the sheer joy of the creative process. My hope is that viewers of my work will feel that joy as they spend time with my work.”

Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, as well as when the theater is open for events. For more information about the programs and events of the RFA, visit www.rangeleyarts.org.