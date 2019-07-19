DENMARK — The Denmark Arts Center will presents Black Cat Road at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 20.

Black Cat Road is a group of five musically inclined people, each dorky but adorable in their own special way. They tell corny jokes in between playing classic and original songs described as funky, soulful, emotional blues and roots music. Overall these musicians make the room rock.

Black Cat Road consists of Steve Bailey on guitar and vocals; Jessie Mae Hines, vocals and percussion; Kate Seavey, bass and vocals; Don Reed, keys and percussion; and Chris Hartogh, drums.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7. Concessions will be available. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for seniors.

The Denmark Arts Center is at 50 West Main St. To purchase tickets or find more information, visit www.DenmarkArts.org/events (events or calendar) or call the Denmark Arts Center box office at 207-452-2412.

