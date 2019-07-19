Historical society to show digitized 16mm reels

LIVERMORE FALLS — The Livermore-Livermore Falls Historical Society will show old 16mm reels that have been digitized by Northeast Historic Film Company in Bucksport. at the North Livermore Baptist Church at 2 p.m., Tuesday, July 23.

They include scenes and events in Maine between the late 1930s and 1940s. There are pictures of Livermore Falls, including celebrations in the park by the cannon, the train passing through town, a doll carriage parade and a quick glimpse of the Riley Mansion.

There are also clips of a train wreck in Bucksport, the Harpswell area and a small family farm and orchard in Livermore.

Portland Swing Project in Longley Square

NORWAY — The Portland Swing Project will be Creative Norway headliner at the Longley Square Summer Performance Series on Thursday, July 25. The public can take swing lessons from experienced teachers and dancers. No experience is necessary.

A public hoop jam will be held at 5 p.m. followed by the Portland Swing Project at 6 p,m. Bring a hula hoop or borrow one on site from the Nevaeh Dance Circus.

Contact [email protected] for more information/questions.

Wayne library to host hometown author Tom Wells

WAYNE — Cary Memorial Library’s Williams House will welcome Wayne author Tom Wells, who will speak about his new book, “Dear Mr. Wells,” from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, July 26.

“Dear Mr. Wells” is the saga of a lucky teacher, whose students help capture the life-changing role effective educators play. Not only do teachers provide positive mentors, but also establish meaningful relationships from which their students grow. Despite the meager pay, educators have the most important job of them all, and the reward is significant: the knowledge that they made a difference. In Wells’ first book, his students say it best: they are the true teachers.

Wells recently retired from a long teaching career at Cony High School in Augusta.

The Williams House is located just off Rte. 133 at 14 Old Winthrop Road across from the library. Light refreshments will be served and signed books will be available for purchase. For questions, contact the library at 207-685-3612 or visit http://www.cary-memorial.lib.me.us/.

Churches to join for hymn sing

WATERFORD — The North Waterford and East Stoneham churches will join the Waterford Congregational Church for the annual interchurch Hymn Sing service at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, July 28.

4-H to host first fun on the farm event

CANTON — The Canton Busy Workers 4-H Club will host its first “Family Fun on the Farm” community event from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at Conant Acres Farm, 49 Canton Point Road.

As America’s largest youth development organization, 4-H provides experiences where young people learn by doing. As they pledge their hands to larger service, kids complete hands-on projects in areas like health, science, agriculture, foods, arts and crafts, leadership and civic engagement.

After getting started last year with an enthusiastic group of families and young people, the Canton Busy Workers 4-H Club has focused on fostering the next generation of community leaders. This year the club was recognized by the River Valley Chamber of Commerce as the Non-Profit Leadership Group of the Year.

The Family Fun on the Farm event is focused on bringing families and community members together for an evening to learn about local agriculture and food production, to gain awareness of community organizations and their work in the area and to socialize and connect with their neighbors. The program will include farm tours, a barbecue, friendly competitions, local vendors and exhibits/informational booths for community organizations.

