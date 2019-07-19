Yard, bake sale

CHESTERVILLE — The Chesterville Grange will be holding a yard and bake sale on July 26 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and July 27, from 8:30 to 2 at 664 Farmington Falls Road – the green house by Signworks. For more information 778-5845.

New hours

FARMINGTON — The Clothing Exchange is open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 9:00-3:00 PM located at 113 Church St. Farmington. *Only accepting clean, laundered clothing with your name and phone number listed on the bag. Please no toys.*

Reunions

STRONG — The annual Strong High School Alumni Reunion will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the Strong Elementary School. Doors will open at 11 a.m. for registration, social time and raffle ticket sales of donated items. A turkey dinner, will all the fixings, will be served at 1 p.m. at a cost of $14, followed by a short meeting with a guest speaker. All proceeds go to the scholarship fund. This year celebrates the last 50 year class to graduate from Strong High School. Anyone who has ever attended the Strong School is eligible for alumni status.

WILTON — The Wilton Academy Alumni Reunion was held at LaFleur’s Restaurant in Jay on July 9 and was a great success. There were 64 classmates and nine guests attending. Anyone who attended Wilton Academy was welcomed, not just graduates. A nice luncheon was served and a program was conducted by several alumni. Those attending also enjoyed a social time to share stories. A great time was had by all.

Bake sale

WILTON — The Wilton Day Homemakers will hold a Bake Sale during the Blueberry Festival Friday, August 2, from 9:00 a.m. until the goods are sold out. They will be located at the corner of Main Street and Weld Rd. in Wilton. All proceeds from the sale go to the Flags on Main Street Fund.

filed under: