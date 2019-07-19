STRONG — After untold hours of preparatory work and last minute touches to floats, the Pierpole Day parade kicked off under sunny skies Saturday, July 13.

Parade entries began lining up in a field at the upper end of town an hour ahead of the 4 p.m. start. Mary Stinchfield and Lauri–Anne Targett Brown were seen attaching signs and balloons to an open convertible for parade master of ceremonies Bill Burdin.

“This may be his last year organizing the parade. We’re giving him a thank you ride,” Targett Brown said. Burdin later said he had been organizing the parade for 15 years. “I’ve got some people interested. It’s a good time to step down. I’ll still help them a little bit,” he said.

Burdin was pleased with the number of entries. It’s hard to know who will participate since most don’t register ahead of time, he said. “It’s great that our little town has so much interest. There’s a lot of work put in these floats,” Burdin added.

The next generation of Pratt farmers were seen on the River Run Farm float. Alden Pratt, his best friend Killian Pillsbury and his sister Avery Pratt were planning to ride on the float with Susan Pratt.

Targett Brown’s grandson Emmett Walker of New Vineyard brought his two snowmobiles. He brought a friend, Lane Adams to ride the other snowmobile. Several of Walker’s trophies were also on display on the trailer. “I have 40 more trophies at home. I race in the 120 and 200 (types of machine) classes,” Walker said.

Mom Jennifer Walker said Emmett races all over the state of Maine.

Another float was the creative endeavor of IEC, Inc. of Farmington and Webber Farms of New Vineyard. A sign on the float read, “The original party animals” and participants were dressed as barnyard animals.

Another eye–catching float was entered by Sandy River Cash Fuel and Gordon Lumbering. The Beauty and the Beast-themed float featured replicas of the ballroom complete with a crystal chandelier. Replicas of Mrs. Potts and Chip Potts sat on the rear of the float.

“I wouldn’t dare say how many hours were put in (to the float). We start planning as soon as we know what the theme is. You can find pictures of anything on line,” Leisa Adams said.

Also joining the parade were engines from Strong, New Sharon, Phillips, Kingfield and New Vineyard fire departments. A NorthStar ambulance participated as well.

