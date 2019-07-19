WILTON — EnviroVantage is back at the Forster Mill on Depot Street in the Dryden section of town.

The town was awarded $250,000 in grants and $250,000 in loans this year to complete demolition of the mill. Voters approved the funds at a special town meeting in March.

EnviroVantage of Epping, New Hampshire, completed initial asbestos removal and demolition last year, clearing about half of the site. Work is expected to be completed in about three months as only the boiler door, which has significant historical value, and some bricks may be salvaged.

The former mill had been used to manufacture automotive upholstery, wood products and plastic cutlery over its more than 100 years. The property was acquired by the town in 2015.

Last week an excavator began pulling down sections of the remaining building and separating the demolition into different piles. From time to time, the operator stopped to spray water over the debris to keep dust to a minimum.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: