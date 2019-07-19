WILTON — Each year, St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Wilton offers free delivery of its famous lobster roll bagged lunches.

This year, it will deliver to the Wilton/Farmington/Livermore (and beyond) areas on Friday, July 26, and Friday, Aug. 2, starting at 10 am. On Aug. 2nd, it will also sell lunches in the front churchyard (59 High St.) for the Wilton Blueberry Festival from 11 a.m. until sold out.

Lunches include a fresh clearmeat lobster roll, homemade brownie, bag of chips and a drink (choice of bottled water, Coke, Diet Coke, or iced tea). The cost is $15 per lunch and delivery is free to home or business. To order, call 645-2639 or email [email protected]. Please include the number of lunches, drink choices and your name, phone number and delivery address. We accept orders through 11 a.m. on the day of delivery. For more information about St. Luke’s, visit www.stlukeswilton.org. For more information about the lobster roll lunch, please contact Lisa Lindsay, parish administrator, 645-2639.

