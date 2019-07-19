Pedro O’Hara’s of Lewiston will present Conor Page, Maine-based singer/songwriter with rural roots and a big city background, from 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, July 19. There is no cover. After extensive touring with his Chicago-based rock group, he was drawn back home to southern Maine to contribute to the thriving music scene. Rediscovering his natural draw to country, the music is packed with an eclectic catalogue of acoustic original songs and a love for covering everything from ’90s alternative hits to today’s biggest radio smashes.
Lie To Me will perform from 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday, July 20, at Pedro O’Hara’s of Lewiston. There is no cover. Lie To Me is a rock group of teenagers formed in the summer of 2017 and finding inspiration for the band name from the Breaking Benjamin song, “Lie To Me.” Band members are Benjamin Daigneault, vocals; Jordyn Johnson, vocals; Joshua Chessey, lead guitar; AJ McMahon, bass guitar; and Damon Dewitt, drums.