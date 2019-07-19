WILTON — The second annual Western Maine Lakes and Mountains Vintage Motorcycle ride will be held on Saturday, July 27. The self-guided tour will start and end at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 59 High St, Wilton.

Bikers can arrive anytime after 8 a.m. for coffee, tall tales and tire kicking. There will be an informal riders chat about 9:30, with riders leaving about 10 a.m. Each rider will be given a suggested route sheet of directions.

The morning loop is about 80 miles, returning to the church for lunch, followed by an afternoon ride of about 60 miles. Vintage bikes more than 25 years old, retro bikes and any year Moto Guzzi are welcome. If your old bike is not running, ride what you have.

Last year, more than 25 vintage motorcycles were there, coming from as far as New York City and Buffalo, New York. The oldest was a 1948 Indian, then a 1955 Puch. People are welcome to come and see the vintage motorcycles before they depart on Saturday morning, or when the riders return for lunch, about 12:30 p.m.

With some people coming on Friday night from out of town, there will be a lasagna dinner at St. Luke’s for any who wish to bring their old bikes to show.

There is no charge for anything. It is a gathering of friends old and new, though the hat will be passed to cover lunch.

For more information, or to RSVP so organizers know how much food to prepare, email [email protected] or call Jack at 607-434-4902.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: