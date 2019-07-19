FARMINGTON — The addition of two baseball dugouts at Mt. Blue Middle School is nearer to reality thanks to a group of volunteers.

An anonymous donation of $2,000 was received from a community member to help cover the cost of materials for one of the dugouts.

The original intent was for 8th grade students in the woodshop class to build the dugouts, however due to early snow, and then a very wet spring, the slabs were unable to get poured. The students were able to fabricate the wall sections in class.

The concrete bases were finally poured the last week in June. Staff, students, and community members volunteers spent several days recently working on the home dugout.

Friday, July 12 Kurt Vollrath, former woodshop teacher; Andre Belanger, Foster Tech Intro to Trades teacher; Danita Gilbert, MBMS teacher; Tracy Knapp, MBMS teacher and her husband Aaron, and son John and MBMS student Alex Rackliff helped assemble/construct the home dugout at the baseball field.

A few volunteers returned Sunday, July 14 to finish installing a few rafters and the sheathing.

MBMS student Nick Rowe joined the volunteers for work done on Tuesday, July 16.

