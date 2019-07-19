WELD — The Weld Free Public Library has a variety of activities planned this summer that will interest community members.

A summer reading challenge for kids is underway at the library and will continue through August 17.

For every book read, the participant will earn a ticket to enter into a prize drawing. There will be a Saturday drawing every week through August 17 with five winners each week. Readers do not need to be present to win.

Prizes include Narrow Gauge movie tickets, Sea Dog tickets, Gifford’s ice cream gift cards, Skoolhouse pizza coupons and other great surprises.

The library also has several presentations and programs scheduled throughout the summer that shouldn’t be missed.

On Tuesday, July 23, at 4 p.m. Roxanne Meadows (The Venus Project, Resource Based Economy & the Venus Project) will give a lecture at the Weld Public Library. Refreshments will be served.

Thursday, July 25, at 1 p.m., a Chewonki Foundation Travelling Natural History Program for Kids, Owls in Maine will visit the library. It is free with refreshments provided.

Thursday, August 8, from 4–6 p.m., a welcome reception will be held for Venerable Tenzin Yignyen and his Mandala sand painting at the library. The professor of Buddhist studies at William Hobart Smith College will create a Tibetan Sand Mandala for the Weld community. Refreshments provided.

Saturday, August 17, at 5:30 p.m. there will be a wine making demonstration and tasting at the library. Sample five wines all made in Weld at the Holman Mill “Estate” by Barbara Smith Baker.

The library’s summer programs will end with the annual Local Authors Night in the Moose Room at Kawanhee Inn, 4 p.m. Thursday, August 22. Attendees will hear about writing and illustrating books during the first hour and a half. A question and answer period and book signings will follow. Donations accepted.

The Weld Free Public Library is open 2–7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday and 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 31.

